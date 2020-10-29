Advertisement

Coffee with cause: South Dakota Outdoor Shop raises money for Custer Search and Rescue

Earlier this summer, owners Bobbi and Jeremy Schmidt set up a donations-only coffee bar with proceeds going to Search & Rescue. This raised more than $1700. which they presented to our Friends’ Group Tuesday (Oct. 27). In the photo are Jeremy and Bobbi, presenting the check to Friends of Custer County Search & Rescue President Patti Lee with SAR Director Rick March looking on.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Outdoor Shop serves fresh-brewed coffee with a cause.

On Oct. 27, owners Bobbi and Jeremy Schmidt donated more than $1,700 to Friends of Custer County Search and Rescue all through their in-store, donations-only coffee bar. They started the project earlier in the summer.

“This is an outstanding example of the community support we so appreciate in Custer County,” Custer Search and Rescue said. “Thanks for helping us help others.”

Posted by Custer County SD Search & Rescue on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Donations to Custer SAR go toward buying “vital equipment,” Laura Adrian, a first responder said.

“Whether it is a more reliable ATV for rescues, new bunker gear for firefighters or an AED, or something else, there is a lot of expense that goes into keeping first responders responding,” she said on Facebook. “Community support is so important for volunteer-staffed first responders. And with Covid disrupting things this year, a lot of agencies had to suspend their annual fundraiser, including Custer County SAR."

The Outdoor Shop is open until the end of October. Then on Saturdays and for special events in Custer over the winter.

