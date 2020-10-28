Advertisement

Stevens High School will move to distance learning Oct. 29

Rapid City Stevens High School students will begin distance learning on Oct. 29 during a statewide spike in COVID-19.
Rapid City Stevens High School students will begin distance learning on Oct. 29 during a statewide spike in COVID-19.(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Stevens High School students will begin distance learning on Oct. 29 during a statewide spike in COVID-19.

In a letter sent out to staff and families, Stevens is entering Level 3 “due to continued new student and staff cases and quarantines."

Rapid City Area Schools Public Information Officer Katy Urban says Stevens has confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday. Five of those 11 were confirmed Wednesday.

Most of the positive cases are linked to activities.

E-learning will happen from Oct. 29 into next week.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

