Person brandishing 2 weapons arrested at Trump event hosted by Gov. Noem

Trump Victory hosted South Dakota Governor Krisit Noem, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks, and Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski in Bangor Wednesday.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While Gov. Kristi Noem was on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump, Noem’s security responded to a person brandishing two weapons.

The person was arrested. And Noem’s staff confirmed there were no injuries.

Noem was in Bangor, Maine Wednesday morning to host the Trump Victory event, along with Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks, and Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski.

Supporters gathered outside the Bangor Trump Victory Field Office.

Governor Noem’s message was that leadership has consequences.

She added that she was grateful that President Trump has given her the freedoms to be able to run South Dakota.

Lewandowski reiterated that Donald Trump has done a lot for the state of Maine in four years than any other president has done in eight years.

“Look at what he’s done for the lobster community. Look at what he’s done for economic opportunities here and that’s why we’re here. We’re here to remind the people of Maine what he has been able to accomplish and ask them to join us in sending Donald Trump and Mike Pence back to Washington,” said Lewandowski.

They also made a stop in Gorham Wednesday.

In response to their visit, the Maine Democratic Party issued a statement:

“A last gasp bus tour to our state can’t paper over Trump’s four years of broken promises and failed leadership. While the Trump campaign spins their wheels to explain away Trump’s appalling response to the pandemic which has taken the lives of more than 225,000 Americans, his crusade to terminate the Affordable Care Act and with it the health coverage of more than 100,000 Mainers, and his failed trade war with China that’s toppled vital Maine industries and wrecked our economy, Maine voters are tired of waiting for answers. They’re ready to elect Joe Biden.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

