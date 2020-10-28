Advertisement

Mind Blown Studio turns up the heat

Black Hills Backstory: Toni Gerlach
By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:49 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -2000 degrees Fahrenheit is used in making steel, felt when studying volcanos, and in a former pump station in Deadwood, where a gaffer uses it to melt glass.

Gerlach says “I was always enamored with the material. You’re working with something that’s molten and so fluid turning it into something that is solid and fragile. Another aspect I like about it is you have to start and finish a piece. You can’t just start working on something, set it off to the side, and come back to it later. It’s not like a painting where you can make a couple of brush strokes, leave it for the day, and come back to it. It’s a continuous process”

Gerlach started blowing glass at an early age after her mom signed her up for a class. Receiving a BA from San Marco University she dove deeper into her studies.

Gerlach says "I’ve gone around the world now taking classes from other artists in different facilities. They’re usually 1-3 week-long intensive works. Basically, you can pick on what you want to focus on learning. Mostly what I take is sculpting classes learning how to sculpt material.

And for those who may be an inspiring glassblower, Gerlach has this advice.

Gerlach says “Don’t stop. Glass breaks! Keep going and going and going. If this is truly your dream follow it whether it’s glass blowing or anything else. Anything’s possible.”

Her “anything’s possible” attitude extends to her art.

Gerlach’s real-life imagery is a result of her extended studies expressing whimsy and reality in her work. Mind Blown Studios, created 7 years ago, in the Black Hills has a vibe that Gerlach appreciates and says motivates her during times of pandemic.

Gerlach says “The collaboration, teamwork, camaraderie and the fun we have whether in the studio or coffee shop we have a great group of people who work here. That’s most of the joy is coming and hanging out with them... it’s not really a job. It’s joyful.”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

9 more people die from COVID-19 in South Dakota, hospitalizations pass 400

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in South Dakota, as current hospitalizations and active cases continued to rise Wednesday.

News

Drifter paints life on the plains

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Anyone can make works of art through practice, but the materials to create are just out of reach for some.

Morning

Mind Blow Studio turns up the heat

Updated: 1 hours ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

Billboard-worthy art inspires students to be drug free

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Red Ribbon Week

Latest News

News

Last Minute Costumes

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Parade of Lights

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

23rd Festival of Lights Parade will happen, despite pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The annual holiday tradition will go on.

News

People comment on Rapid City mayor’s press conference

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender held a press conference Monday in response to the increase in coronavirus cases... where he issued a mask mandate for city buildings. During KOTA’s Facebook live stream, citizens of Rapid City gave their opinion on the Mayor’s decision.

News

Staying safe while trick-or-treating

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Halloween is only a few days away, and here are some safety tips.

News

Spirit Halloween sell last-minute costumes

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Sunday Miller
Despite COVID-19, 148 million people still plan to celebrate Halloween this year.