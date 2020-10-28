Advertisement

Mild air continues for the rest of the week, cooler and breezy on Halloween!

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The peaceful sound of flowing water will continue for the rest of the week as the snow proceeds to melt with warming temperatures and sunshine. Quiet weather will also continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with an even bigger warm up for the first part of next week.

With warming temperatures during the day, temperatures will still fall near to below freezing during the evening which could cause some slick spots on sidewalks, so be careful walking at night! For tonight, fog may develop out near the plains with the warming ground and snow in place. Most of us will see partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening dropping just below freezing here in Rapid City. A rebound of temperatures in the low to mid 50s tomorrow afternoon, with sunshine breaking through the clouds for the second half of the day.

Friday could be the warmest day of the week in the upper 50′s and near 60, which should take care of the rest of the snow pack. We have dropped temperatures a bit for Halloween (in the mid 40s) due to a cold front approaching, which will bring breezy conditions for much of the day. A little bit warmer on Sunday, but a big warm up for the beginning of next week with the 60s making a come back! Enjoy the mild air while it lasts!

