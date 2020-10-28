Advertisement

Governor Kristi Noem to appoint Judge Scott Myren to South Dakota Supreme Court

The South Dakota native will fill the seat of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Steven Jensen, who filled the slot of the retiring Chief Justice David Gilbertson.
(KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Scott P. Myren to the South Dakota Supreme Court. Myren, who has been a Fifth Circuit Judge since 2004 and the circuit’s presiding judge since 2013, will represent the Third Supreme Court District. He will be the 53rd justice in the Court’s history.

“Judge Myren is a highly-qualified, senior jurist who respects the separation of powers and the role of a judge to interpret the law as written,” said Governor Noem. “He will be an excellent addition to the South Dakota Supreme Court.”

Myren is a native of Mound City. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota in 1985 and graduated from Rutgers University School of Law in Camden, New Jersey in 1988. Following law school, Myren entered the private practice of law in Denver, Colorado. Myren returned to South Dakota to serve as the South Dakota Supreme Court’s permanent staff attorney in 1990.

In 1994, Myren was appointed by Governor Walter Dale Miller as an administrative law judge, then served as a Fifth Circuit Magistrate Judge from 1999-2003. Governor Mike Rounds appointed Myren as a circuit judge in 2004, and he was re-elected without opposition in 2006 and 2014. Myren served in 2011 as president of the South Dakota Judges Association.

Myren will succeed Chief Justice David Gilbertson as a justice of the Supreme Court when Justice Gilbertson retires in early January 2021. The Court announced earlier this year that Justice Steven R. Jensen will succeed Gilbertson as chief justice at that time.

“I am humbled and honored by the confidence Governor Noem has placed in me with this appointment,” said Judge Myren. “No one will ever replace Chief Justice David Gilbertson. I will try my hardest every day to live up to his legacy.”

The state’s Third Supreme Court District encompasses Brown, Butte, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Harding, Marshall, McPherson, Perkins, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Walworth, and Ziebach counties.

Latest News

News

Land swap goes to City Council

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Land swap

News

Rapid City homeless organizations saw more people because of the pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The COVID pandemic hit people hard, some hard enough that they needed to turn to homeless advocacy groups.

News

Stevens High School will move to distance learning Oct. 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapid City Stevens High School students will begin distance learning on Oct. 29 during a statewide spike in COVID-19.

News

Even with the pandemic, the fall tourism season in Rapid City is going well

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Tourism plays a key role in South Dakota's economy, and during the summer, visitors still made the trip to the Black Hills, despite COVID 19.

Latest News

News

Mail-in voting has nearly doubled in South Dakota for 2020 election so far

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
More than 35% of the state’s 565,000 registered voters have requested to vote by mail for the 2020 presidential election.

News

Police identify man who brandished knife, baton at Noem’s Trump campaign event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Peter Beitzell, was harassing and exchanging words with others in the crowd before brandishing weapons at a Trump campaign event in Bangor, Maine, Noem’s security team said.

News

South Dakota Department of Health Prepares vaccine rollout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota, and the nation, are preparing for a COVID vaccine rollout.

News

Health officials investigate 28 possible COVID-19 reinfections in SD

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Health officials have identified 28 possible reinfections, though the state cautioned that these reinfection cases have not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

News

Church leaders announce Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sunday Miller
Pastors and church leaders met in Box Elder to announce an upcoming Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration.

News

Fugitive arrested after foot chase in Pierre

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Authorities have arrested a man who is wanted on several felony warrants in Pierre.