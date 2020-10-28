Church leaders announce Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pastors and church leaders met in Box Elder to announce an upcoming Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration.

The celebration is scheduled for September of 2021 and aims to bring churches and communities together.

To help facilitate the partnership, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has jumped on board.

Will Graham, the third generation of Grahams to preach for the association, spoke at the kickoff event.

He said the group plans to also preach to people on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

“Every time we come to a community, we want this to be something that when we leave, we don’t want to say man thank goodness they’re gone, we want to say man what a blessing that is, what we really want to see is people’s lives changes. I know we’re in the middle of a political season right now, we got the election right around the corner but politicians whether it’s Republican, Democrat or any other party, they don’t have the answers for our deepest needs," said Will Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Graham said politicians aren’t able to solve all the country’s problems, and he believes that a level of faith is needed to bring the country together.

