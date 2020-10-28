Advertisement

Billboard worthy art inspires students to be drug free

Red Ribbon Week
Red Ribbon Week(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:20 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A new billboard in Rapid City is showcasing a positive image and it was made by a local 5th grader.

Sawyer Van Beek from Corral Driver Elementary took first place in the city-wide " Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free!" contest.

Over 300 students submitted their artwork depicting the benefits of a drug-free lifestyle.

The competition takes place every year in the Rapid City School District.

Van Beek says when it comes to winning .... anything is possible.

“If they don’t think they can win something on a billboard, I didn’t think I could win something on a billboard that they can.” Sawyer Van Beek, 5th grader, says

The top three finishers got some cool prizes ... including mini billboards and gift cards.

