The Festival of Lights Parade will go on

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28.
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Festival of Lights Parade is a popular tradition in the Rapid City area, and while a lot has been different this year, the annual holiday tradition will go on.

This will be the 23rd year, and the parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The one thing that will be a bit different due to the pandemic is that they’re encouraging people to spread out along the route a little bit more.

When it comes to floats, they typically have more than 100 participants every year, and parade chair Connie Olson says she doesn’t anticipate those numbers to be any lower this year.

“I think that right now, there has just been a lot of chaos and change for families. And when you look at holiday traditions and some of the things that families do together at the holidays I think it’s just really important to have some normalcy right now. So as the committee came together and looked at planning this year’s parade, we really wanted to make sure that the parade became a reality,” says Olson.

If there is inclement weather this year and the parade needs to be postponed, it will be held on Dec. 12.

If you’re interested in having your float in the parade, click here.

