Spirit Halloween sell last-minute costumes

From spooky accessories to scary makeup, Spirit Halloween at Rushmore Mall has costumes for all ages.
By Sunday Miller
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite COVID-19, 148 million people still plan to celebrate Halloween this year.

From spooky accessories to scary makeup, Spirit Halloween at the Rushmore Mall has costumes for all ages.

According to the National Retail Federation, most of those participating plan to decorate their homes and carve pumpkins.

With the average person spending about $92 on Halloween this year.

“This is such a fun store, if you just want to get into the spirit, you need to come into Spirit Halloween,” Sandy Brockhouse, Rushmore Mall general manager, said. "There are so many options from infants to adults. There’s build your own costumes like I’ve got on here with the cute little antlers if you don’t want to wear too much and you’re going to work. You just want to be fun and festive, they have an adorable little dinosaur and unicorn outfits for the infants, and they have the marshmallow from Fortnite. There is something for everyone and, of course, the couples' costumes.

Brockhouse says one reason for Halloween’s popularity is its affordability.

