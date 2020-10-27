Advertisement

South Dakota passes 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Health officials say South Dakota has surpassed 40,000 total COVID-19 cases, more than 11,000 of which are active.

The Department of Health reported 989 new coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday. This increases total known cases in South Dakota to 40,730. Active cases increased by 127 to 11,188.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported, as the state’s total remained at 375.

Current hospitalizations reached a new high Tuesday, increasing by 18 to 395. According to the state’s coronavirus patients, COVID-19 patients occupy just under 14% of hospital beds and roughly 28% of ICU beds. Officials say 35% of hospital beds and 31% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a 27% test positivity rate Tuesday, with a rolling rate of 17% over the past two weeks.

County rundown for Tuesday:

In Pennington County, 1,051of 3,925 people (+56) are contagious or 26.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.6%.

For people in Meade County, 182 of 890 people (+10) are contagious or 20.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15%.

In Lawrence County, 249 of 809 people (+1) are contagious or 30.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.9%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 448 of 861 (+23) people are contagious or 52% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.5%.

In Custer County, 64 of 303 people (+2) are contagious or 21.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.2%.

In Butte County, 123 of 292 (+5) people are contagious or 42.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.2%.

For people in Fall River County, 48 of 190 (+/-0) people are contagious or 25.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.8%.

In Jackson County, 43 of 109 people (+2) are contagious or 39.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

For people in Haakon County, 26 of 89 (+/-0) people are contagious or 29.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.4%.

In Bennett County, 63 of 165 (+16) people are contagious or 38.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.8%.

For people in Ziebach County, 19 of 88 (+2) people are contagious or 22% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.5%.

