SD gets more than $352M in second round of USDA COVID-19 relief

The USDA says more than 14,000 applications were approved in South Dakota.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has approved more than $7 billion in payments to ag producers in the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

That figure includes more than $352 million to producers here in South Dakota. The USDA says more than 14,000 applications were approved in South Dakota.

Cattle producers got the largest chunk of the money with $120 million, with $108 million going to corn growers and $45 million to soybean farmers.

The program is making up to $14 billion dollars available to producers across the country facing market disruptions and other costs due to the pandemic.

If you’re a producer and want information about the program, you can call the Farm Service Agency at 877-508-8364 to get assistance.

