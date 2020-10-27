Advertisement

Rapid City Area School Board votes to remain neutral on Measure 26 and Amendment A

Many topics were discussed at the meeting.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota voters are deciding two marijuana measures this election and the Rapid City Area School Board talked about it Monday night. The discussion was to determine the board’s stance on Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26 which would open up legal access to marijuana and medical marijuana.

But they ultimately voted four to three in favor of scrapping the resolution, meaning the school board will remain “neutral” on the two measures.

A few of the members who voted against the resolution said it would not be in the board’s best interest to step between a health care provider and a patient when it comes to the use of medical marijuana.

Some board members also expressed reluctance to tell people how they should vote on a non-school board-related matter.

But on the other hand, some board members said they didn’t want an increased drug problem in the schools.

“As the board of education we need to support our student learning and it cant happen if we’re having an increased drug problem within our schools so my comment would be regardless of what happens students please don’t do drugs," says Board Member Amy Policky.

The board is taking a neutral stance on the topic and wants everyone to go out and vote.

