Monument Health urges better mask-wearing efforts S.D.'s healthcare systems

Monument Health, Rapid City, S.D.
Monument Health, Rapid City, S.D.(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s three major healthcare systems want South Dakotans to take mask-wearing and social distancing more seriously.

Tuesday, Avera Health, Sanford and Monument Health will hold a statewide press conference in Sioux Falls to voice support for masking, Elizabeth Reiss, director of communications for the South Dakota State Medical Association said in a press release.

The press conference will happen at 1:30 p.m. MST through Zoom and in person at the Washinton Pavilion Belbas Theater.

Black Hills FOX News will continue coverage of this event as it becomes available.

