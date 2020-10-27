Advertisement

Husband in world’s longest-lived couple dies at 110 after pandemic brings depression

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:12 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUITO, Ecuador (CNN) - After 79 years of marriage, the COVID-19 pandemic has separated the Guinness World Record oldest married couple.

With a broken heart, 105-year-old Waldramina Quinteros, said goodbye to her 110-year-old husband César Mora, who died Thursday at his home in Ecuador. The couple had received the Guinness record for the world’s longest-lived marriage on August 25, with a combined age of 214 years and 358 days.

The couple’s children say the two missed the life they lived before the confinement brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, when family gatherings and hugs were not a threat.

César Mora, 110, died at his home in Ecuador after nearly eight decades of marriage to his wife, 105-year-old Waldramina Quinteros.
César Mora, 110, died at his home in Ecuador after nearly eight decades of marriage to his wife, 105-year-old Waldramina Quinteros.(Source: Waldramina Quinteros via CNN)

As a result, Mora fell into a depression, and in recent weeks, he was hospitalized.

Quinteros remembers her husband as a poet who dedicated the best love verses to her and pampered at all times.

The two were married on February 7, 1941. They had five children, and later nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

