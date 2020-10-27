Advertisement

A Very Slow But Sure Warming Trend Continues this Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:02 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After very cold temperatures this morning, this afternoon will turn a bit milder with highs in the 30s and lower 40s.

We will continue to see temperatures moderate the rest of the week. By Friday, upper 50s are possible, which is even above normal for this time of year.

Halloween will be comfortable but a little breezy as a Pacific cold front moves through. No precipitation is expected with that front.

Next week - the first full week of November - is looking mostly dry and warm!

