Sanford Health, Intermountain agree to merge organizations

Sanford Health logo
Sanford Health logo(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Sanford Health and Intermountain Healthcare said Monday they plan to merge companies.

If the deal is approved, it would unite Salt Lake City-based Intermountain with operations in Utah, Nevada and Idaho, with Sioux Falls-based Sanford, which operates in 24 states.

The combined organization would employ more than 89,000 people and operate 70 hospitals, many in rural communities, the companies said in a release. It would run 435 clinics across seven states, provide senior care and services in 366 locations in 24 states, and insure 1.1 million people, the release said.

The organization will have headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, and corporate offices in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Dr. Marc Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, would be president and CEO of the combined organization. Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, would serve as president emeritus. Both organizations plan to continue to operate under their current names for the foreseeable future.

“Intermountain and Sanford have a shared vision of the future of healthcare and have the aligned values needed to better serve more communities across the nation,” Harrison said.

The boards of both not-for-profit organizations have approved a resolution to support moving forward with the merger, which is expected to close in 2021 pending federal and state approvals.

