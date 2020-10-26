Advertisement

Rushmore Consumer Credit Resource Center talks how to get financial help during the pandemic

Bonnie Spain, Executive Director of Rushmore Consumer Credit Resource Center, stopped by Good Morning Black Hills to talk pandemic financial stuggles.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Bonnie Spain, Executive Director of Rushmore Consumer Credit Resource Center, stopped by Good Morning Black Hills to discuss how the pandemic is taking a toll on our personal finances.

To find more resources or to reach out for help from the Rushmore Consumer Credit Resource Center, you can visit their website.

Rushmore Consumer Credit Resource Center - Website

