RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Downtown Rapid City broke a record low temperature of 14° last night which beats the previous record of 15° back in 1919. We also broke a snowfall record with 4.5 inches of snow yesterday in Downtown Rapid City; previous record was 4.1 inches back in 1898. Downtown Rapid City saw a total of 6.5 inches of snow this weekend and the Rapid City Airport saw 7.8 inches.

From record breaking snow to possible record breaking cold... AGAIN! Sunday night into Monday could bring temperatures into the single digits for the area, and below zero temperatures for Rapid City and the Black Hills. Surface high pressure has moved into Montana ushering in the cold air with winds howling out of the north. Winds have been between 15-25 mph today, with a peak wind gust of 36 mph downtown so far. With temperatures in the low teens, and winds that strong, “feels-like” temperatures are falling below zero throughout the day today and into this evening.

The cold tonight and tomorrow morning is the main story, but we are still seeing the potential for blowing and drifting snow tonight. Blowing snow could continue along the Interstate heading east, so be cautious if you are traveling that direction tonight. Any roads left unsalted could be icy and very slick.

A warmer trend will kick off toward the middle of the week, with a much drier pattern in store as well. Sunshine will dominate much of the week, and we could be flirting with 60 degrees by Friday. Halloween as of now is looking mild, near normal for this time of year. The snow should be melted by then, but depending on snow depth, we could still see some patchy areas of snow.

Here is a look at some of the snow totals around the area.

2 SW Kirkley (Haakon County): 12″ 1 S Philip (Haakon County): 9″ Midland (Haakon County): 8″

1 SE Dwtn Spearfish (Lawrence County): 13″ Whitewood (Lawrence County): 11″ Lead (Lawrence County): 8.5″

4 WSW Summerset (Meade County): 14.5″ Black Hawk (Meade County): 14″ 1 SW Sturgis (Meade County): 12″

6 SW Beulah (Crook County, WY): 11″ 8 N Newcastle (Weston County): 5.5″ 14 NNE Dwtn Gillette (Campbell County): 9.5″

1 SSE Belle Fourche (Butte County): 8″ 7 W Dwtn Rapid City (Pennington County): 9.2″ 5 SW Dwtn Rapid City (Pennington County): 11.4″

3 WNW Kadoka (Jackson County): 5″ 9 WSW Red Elm (Ziebach County): 5″ 3 SE Harding (Harding County): 4″

1 SW Hermosa (Custer County): 5″ Hot Springs (Fall River County): 3.5″ 14 NNE Martin (Bennett County): 6″

1 SW Meadow (Perkins County): 12″

