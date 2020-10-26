Despite Sunshine, Only A Slow Warming Trend Expected

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With extensive snow cover and an arctic high pressure system in place, temperatures will be very slow to warm this week despite lots of days of sunshine. 20s ought to do it today, but by the Halloween weekend, highs should return to normal - 50s.

Watch out for some icy and snow-covered roads this morning ... they are much improved from yesterday, but some treacherous conditions still exist in some areas.

