Another cold night, but a little warmer Tuesday

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’re on our way to another cold night, but thankfully, temperatures will not be below zero like they were for many last night/this morning. Skies will become clear and winds will be light, causing temperatures to drop into the single digits for many. A southwest wind will help keep temperatures in and around the Black Hills near the low teens.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday as temperatures make their way into the 40s! It’ll feel like a heat wave compared to the teens we have experienced the past two days. Sunshine continues for the rest of the week and temperatures get a little warmer each day. Wednesday will be in the mid 40s, Thursday in the upper 40s and by Friday, highs will be in the upper 50s - flirting with 60°!

Halloween is looking to be a pretty nice day. Highs will be in the 50s for many with mostly sunny skies. It does look to be a little breezy, but given the fact it has snowed on past Halloweens, we will take it. Sunday is nice as well. Highs will stay in the 50s with sunny skies. It could be a little breezy then, too. Next week will continue to be mild for us with highs in the 50s and even a few days in the 60s. We’re staying dry, too. Little to no precipitation chances are expected over the next 10+ days.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

