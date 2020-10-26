Advertisement

3 arrested after RCPD tracks down stolen Jeep

By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three people are under arrest after police tracked down a stolen vehicle in Rapid City.

After a Jeep Cherokee was reported missing on Oct. 24, Rapid City Police located the vehicle near a home on the 800 block of New York street on Saturday night just after 10 p.m.

Two people tried to flee and police arrested 22-year-old Anthony Keeble and 23-year-old Sabrina Drab, both of Rapid City for existing warrants.

While clearing the residence, police located 33-year-old Stacey Kluthe of Spearfish hiding inside a cupboard under a sink. Kluthe was placed under arrest for an existing warrant.

All three were transported to the Pennington County Jail.

