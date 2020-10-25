Advertisement

Rapid City crews clean up Saturday nights snow

The snow covers the streets in Downtown Rapid City.
The snow covers the streets in Downtown Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After morning cleanup is going on across the city, and piles of snow are starting to pile up.

“The system rolled in later yesterday afternoon so the crews have been pretty active since then," says Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker. "Right now the day crews actually came in at 3AM this morning, they’ll be kicking off about 5 o’clock today and the night crews will come in. So it’s been pretty active day.”

The City’s street department covers 1,500 miles of roads and parking lots across the city and today the plows are getting the streets ready for Monday morning traffic.

“We’ll get out and hit those school routes here this evening and clean up the downtown area. Basically, with the residential areas, we’re kind of working from the outside and working in," says Shoemaker.

With temperatures Sunday night looking to be in the single digits and others in the negatives, getting ready for Monday morning is recommended.

“Most important thing that people can do is make sure their windshields are clear, not frosted over or snowed over. If they haven’t done anything this weekend to clear them out, make sure they’re clear and ready for the morning commute tomorrow and just watch our equipment as we complete mop-up operations.”

Make sure to also put your windshield wipers up, ice scrapers in cars, and drive carefully over the next few days.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries near Murdo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
A 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was going westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.

News

America’s Founding Fathers Exhibit will turn into Rushmore Candy Company

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Candyland is expanding and will have a new location.

News

The Traders Market continues to offer a variety of products

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:50 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
There are about 65 different vendors at the Traders Market.

News

Single vehicle crash west of Whitewood leaves one dead

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash

Latest News

News

Rapid City stores are participating in a business bingo to promote shopping local

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:51 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
There's often a push to shop local and the pandemic has brought the message home.

News

SD senators will support SCOTUS nomination

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:27 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Locals react to Pope Francis's support of civil unions

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:25 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Tech allows RCAS to continue learning despite weather

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:22 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

South Dakota seeks assistance when paying rent, mortgage during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
If you do need assistance, you can call 2-1-1 and someone will direct you.

News

Rapid City Street Department uses better salt to melt snow on roads

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
The Rapid City street department is keeping an eye on the weather, gearing up to keep the roads clear.