Rapid City crews clean up Saturday nights snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After morning cleanup is going on across the city, and piles of snow are starting to pile up.

“The system rolled in later yesterday afternoon so the crews have been pretty active since then," says Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker. "Right now the day crews actually came in at 3AM this morning, they’ll be kicking off about 5 o’clock today and the night crews will come in. So it’s been pretty active day.”

The City’s street department covers 1,500 miles of roads and parking lots across the city and today the plows are getting the streets ready for Monday morning traffic.

“We’ll get out and hit those school routes here this evening and clean up the downtown area. Basically, with the residential areas, we’re kind of working from the outside and working in," says Shoemaker.

With temperatures Sunday night looking to be in the single digits and others in the negatives, getting ready for Monday morning is recommended.

“Most important thing that people can do is make sure their windshields are clear, not frosted over or snowed over. If they haven’t done anything this weekend to clear them out, make sure they’re clear and ready for the morning commute tomorrow and just watch our equipment as we complete mop-up operations.”

Make sure to also put your windshield wipers up, ice scrapers in cars, and drive carefully over the next few days.

