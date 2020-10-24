Weekend Snow Storm Bringing Near Record Breaking Cold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A potent short wave system is already bringing blizzard warnings in parts of NW Montana and heavy amounts of snow toward the central part of the state. That system will continue moving southeast toward NE Wyoming and western South Dakota by late this evening and early tomorrow morning. Areas in the northern plains and NE Wyoming could see some snow beginning to fall as early as 5AM Saturday, with a the brunt of the storm moving through in the evening and overnight hours into Sunday.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of the northern plains from 3AM MDT Saturday until 6AM MDT on Sunday. From Noon MDT Saturday until Noon Sunday MDT for the Black hills and the Southern Plains. From 6AM MDT Saturday until Noon Sunday for eastern Sheridan County.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Noon MDT Saturday until Noon MDT Sunday for Fall River County, Custer County, Pennington County, parts of Meade County, Butte County, Harding County, parts of Weston and Crook County, Campbell County and Carter County.

Three areas worth noting: Far NE plains of South Dakota, northern hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, and the far southern plains near Pine Ridge. Heavy amounts of snow likely to fall in those areas, with isolated accumulations reaching 8-10″ possible. Here in Rapid City, snow accumulations of 4-7″ likely, but depending on heavier bands of snow forming in the Black Hills, locations could see upwards of 7″.

Overall: Plan ahead in terms of travel. If Saturday evening is your time to grocery shop for the week, try to move it to Saturday morning before the heavy snow moves in. Road conditions are expected to get nasty Saturday night into the overnight Sunday. Blowing snow Saturday night will bring white out conditions reducing visibilities below a quarter of a mile at times. With record breaking cold temperatures possible on Sunday, roads will likely remain slick through the weekend.

Dress appropriately: Feels-like temperatures of below zero possible Saturday night and throughout the day on Sunday. Try to avoid exposed skin for long periods of time Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.