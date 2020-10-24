Single vehicle crash west of Whitewood leaves one dead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Saturday morning, the 24 year old woman in a 2020 Nissan Versa was going eastbound on Interstate 90 when the car went off the road, into a ditch, and then collided with a tree.

The driver of the car was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash

