Single vehicle crash west of Whitewood leaves one dead

crash
crash(WCAX)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Saturday morning, the 24 year old woman in a 2020 Nissan Versa was going eastbound on Interstate 90 when the car went off the road, into a ditch, and then collided with a tree.

The driver of the car was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash

