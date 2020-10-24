Advertisement

America’s Founding Fathers Exhibit will turn into Rushmore Candy Company

Hill City's Candyland bought the America's Founding Fathers building.
Hill City's Candyland bought the America's Founding Fathers building.
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you pass by America’s Founding Fathers Exhibit on Highway 16, you may notice the doors are closed for good. But what will go there next?

Hill City’s Candyland bought the building, and the plan is to add on a little and turn the Founding Fathers into the Rushmore Candy Company.

Depending on the winter weather, the owner says it should be open by April, but definitely by May 1.

The new location will be similar to the Hill City store, offering a variety of sweets.

Since the property has a lot of land, the owners hope to include outside activities.

“It was a great summer, and I’ve just had a blast the last four seasons. Growing this business and just think that would be an even better location to expand that way. Getting closer to Rapid. Getting more of the locals feel for it. We have lots of locals that come in and come in often. So we feel going that way we will get more of that,” says the owner, Wendy Boobe.

With a new location comes new job opportunities, and they expect to bring on 15 to 20 people for the store.

Depending on what they do outside, that could be another 10 to 15 employees.

