Advertisement

Yet Another Winter Storm Headed Our Way!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:05 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The light snow that lingered in the Rapid City area overnight will wind down this morning. We’ll see partial clearing today but temperatures will remain quite cold.

Another strong storm system moves in Saturday afternoon and lingers through Sunday. Widespread snow is likely, with most areas seeing at least 4″. Local amounts to 7″ are possible over the eastern and northeastern Black Hills. Blowing snow will also be an issue - in short, expect very difficult driving conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The other noteworthy aspect of this storm will be an even colder airmass moving in this weekend. Expect record low highs and lows Sunday through Tuesday morning.

Good news - we’re still expecting a much milder and drier weather pattern later next week!

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Winter Storm Watch

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Winter Storm Watch this Weekend

Forecast

Weekend Winter Storm Watch

Updated: 12 hours ago

Forecast

One Round of Snow Today, another on Saturday!

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:21 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Two rounds of snow - one tonight, one Saturday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:17 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Several inches of snow are possible with both storms.

Latest News

Forecast

Active Weather Continues; More Snow Thursday and Over the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:08 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Snow is coming

Forecast

More snow and near record breaking cold over the weekend

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:44 PM MDT

Forecast

Old Man Winter Coming Back for a Lengthy Visit!

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:58 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Some Clearing Today; More Rain and Snow Tonight

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:36 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Rain/snow showers tonight, not as cold Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 40s for many.

Forecast

Not as cold Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM MDT