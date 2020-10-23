Yet Another Winter Storm Headed Our Way!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The light snow that lingered in the Rapid City area overnight will wind down this morning. We’ll see partial clearing today but temperatures will remain quite cold.

Another strong storm system moves in Saturday afternoon and lingers through Sunday. Widespread snow is likely, with most areas seeing at least 4″. Local amounts to 7″ are possible over the eastern and northeastern Black Hills. Blowing snow will also be an issue - in short, expect very difficult driving conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The other noteworthy aspect of this storm will be an even colder airmass moving in this weekend. Expect record low highs and lows Sunday through Tuesday morning.

Good news - we’re still expecting a much milder and drier weather pattern later next week!

