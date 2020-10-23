The Rapid City Street Department is adding a new tool to their belt

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Street Department plows more than 1,500 miles of roads and parking lots across the city.

“Our priorities are the main lines, hills, schools, collectors, sub collectors. We want to make sure emergency services can get where they need to get, it’s the big things," says Superintendent Dale Pfeifle.

The department has more than 8,000 pounds of salt, about 9,000 gallons of apex, and now they are adding a new tool to their belt.

“It’s called brine salt," says Pfeifle. "We basically use it on bridge decks where it’s going to freeze faster. It will keep that from freezing and causing accidents before we can get out and get on them.”

This new liquid technique works opposite from traditional salt they put on the roads.

“It comes out of a holding tank and it just squirts down on the road basically just straight streams of saltwater and then it just adheres to the road surface and it works from the bottom up that’s why it works so effectively, where salt has to work from the top down," says Pfeifle.

Brine Salt is cost-effective and environmentally friendly but can only be used during specific weather conditions.

