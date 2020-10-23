Advertisement

The ice rink at Main Street Square is scheduled to open on November 21

Crews are working on the ice rink.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The cold weather has hit the Black Hills, which is a sign that people will soon be ice skating at Main Street Square.

Crews have been working on the rink for a little more than a week, and it’s about 90% done.

All the dasher boards are up, and the ice mats have been laid.

It will be air tested on Monday, and if that goes well, they will turn on the chiller later next week. The goal is to start making ice by next weekend.

The rink is scheduled to open on Nov.21. It costs $6 per person to skate, and people can rent ice skates for $4.

Before COVID-19, the skates were already sanitized after each person, and that will continue this year.

“We want people to come down here and feel safe. So we’re going to work through that this winter like everybody else. You know we’re working through the current state. And we’re pretty prepared for it, and we’re pretty excited, quite honestly. Again being outside, being an outdoor venue sure helps a lot,” says the executive director for Main Street Square, Domico Rodriguez.

Following CDC guidelines, they can host 195 people on the ice.

