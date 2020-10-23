Advertisement

South Dakota smashes daily COVID-19 record with more than 1,100 cases; 9 new deaths

The 1,185 new cases bring the state total to 37,202. Active cases increased by over 580 for the second day in a row to a total of 9,862.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the first time, South Dakota health officials reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. Nine additional deaths were also recorded in the state.

In total, 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. This breaks the daily record set on Thursday when the state reported 973 new cases. The new cases bring the known cases in South Dakota to 37,202. Of those cases, 26,984 have recovered.

Active cases increased by over 580 for the second day in a row to a total of 9,862.

There have been 356 people who have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Hospitalizations are down slightly from Thursday, with 349 people currently in the hospital with the disease.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 57 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, nine patients are in ICU beds and six are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, three COVID-19 patients is occupying beds and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has two patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

Pine Ridge IHS hospital has 15 patients with COVID-19 occupying beds. Lead-Deadwood and Custer hospitals reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Friday.

County rundown for Friday: pending due to dashboard delays

