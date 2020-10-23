Advertisement

South Dakota added to Ohio’s COVID-19 travel advisory list

Ohio travel advisory map, as of Oct. 21
Ohio travel advisory map, as of Oct. 21(WOIO)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Ohio Department of Health has added South Dakota to its COVID-19 travel advisory list.

The list is made up of states Ohio health officials advise against traveling to based on high coronavirus test positivity rates. South Dakota and Iowa were among seven states added to the list Wednesday.

South Dakota, along with several other Midwestern states where the virus is currently surging, are on travel advisories lists for several states, including New York, Kentucky, and New Mexico.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota smashes daily COVID-19 record with more than 1,100 cases; 9 new deaths

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The 1,185 new cases bring the state total to 37,202. Active cases increased by over 580 for the second day in a row to a total of 9,862.

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee rebukes Governor Noem Executive Order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislature sent a strong rebuke of one of Governor Kristi Noem's more controversial executive orders.

News

Meat buying patterns shift in Rapid City, chicken sales up by 500%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Many South Dakotans raising their own poultry since the start of the pandemic.

News

Rapid City Area Schools

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

Drug take-back day

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Candyland Daycare

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

CARES Act funds

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Timber industry could expand in the Black Hills National Forest

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Logging in the Black Hills National Forest

News

Certain Rapid City Area Schools will switch to e-learning on Election Day

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Students at Grandview, Valley View, Rapid Valley, and General Beadle Elementary will be doing e-learning on Election Day.