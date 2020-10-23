Advertisement

Over the last few months, there’s been an increased demand for rent and mortgage assistance program funds

Gov. Kristi Noem announces $10 Million in CARES Act funding for housing.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Yesterday Governor Kristi Noem announced that 10-million dollars of South Dakota’s CARES Act funding will go toward helping people who are struggling to pay for housing amid the COVID-19 crisis.

This funding will help the community with past-due rent, mortgage, or utilities that they haven’t paid because of COVID-19.

Community Development Block Grant Manager Michelle Schuelke says she’s seen an increased demand for rent and mortgage assistance program funds.

Which she says means the community and families are reaching out for assistance because they can’t sustain the burden anymore.

“It’s apparent that this is a critical need in the community," says Schuelke. "Last few months we have seen a drastic increase in the demand and this will help families stay housed and stay current. So this is really complimentary and a welcomed announcement.”

If you do need assistance, you can call 2-1-1 and someone will direct you.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

