Meat buying patterns shift in Rapid City, chicken sales up by 500%

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At the beginning of the pandemic, grocery store products were flying off the shelves; customers in fear of having little to no food.

Paul Shankle, the owner of the D&M Ag Supply Store in Rapid City, says this spring customer was proactive so they can prep for the holidays.

“We’ve seen a lot of customers that have wanted to raise their own animals and know where the food is coming from," Shankle said.

This year their poultry sales have increased by 500%.

“You need to plan ahead and so knowing the generational model of raising their own food they prepared ahead of time and so we had a lot of folks continue to buy feed and feed the animals that they bought," Shankle said.

Even though COVID-19 has benefited D&M Ag Supply this year, Shankle says there has also been an increase in raw materials used for animal feed. However, local farmers are going strong through the pandemic.

“Ranching and farming is a tough business to be apart of, but I think that South Dakotans have done a really great job at it this season," Shankle said.

