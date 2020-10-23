Advertisement

Meat buying patterns shift in Rapid City, chicken sales up by 500%

Many South Dakotans raising their own poultry this holiday season
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At the beginning of the pandemic, grocery store products were flying off the shelves; customers in fear of having little to no food.

Paul Shankle, the owner of the D&M Ag Supply Store in Rapid City, says this spring customer was proactive so they can prep for the holidays.

“We’ve seen a lot of customers that have wanted to raise their own animals and know where the food is coming from," Shankle said.

This year their poultry sales have increased by 500%.

“You need to plan ahead and so knowing the generational model of raising their own food they prepared ahead of time and so we had a lot of folks continue to buy feed and feed the animals that they bought," Shankle said.

Even though COVID-19 has benefited D&M Ag Supply this year, Shankle says there has also been an increase in raw materials used for animal feed. However, local farmers are going strong through the pandemic.

“Ranching and farming is a tough business to be apart of, but I think that South Dakotans have done a really great job at it this season," Shankle said.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee rebukes Governor Noem Executive Order

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislature sent a strong rebuke of one of Governor Kristi Noem's more controversial executive orders.

News

Rapid City Area Schools

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Drug take-back day

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Candyland Daycare

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

CARES Act funds

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Timber industry could expand in the Black Hills National Forest

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Logging in the Black Hills National Forest

News

Certain Rapid City Area Schools will switch to e-learning on Election Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Students at Grandview, Valley View, Rapid Valley, and General Beadle Elementary will be doing e-learning on Election Day.

News

The older population is falling for more internet scams according to Rapid City business

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
A Rapid City computer repair service has noticed an increase in scams specifically targeting the elderly.

News

The pandemic continues to impact people’s mental health

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Dealing with stress can be difficult, but what happens when you add a pandemic to the mix?