Local couple, Diocese speak on Pope’s same-sex civil union statement

The Pope recently voiced his support for same-sex civil unions
(WTVG)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier in the week, Pope Francis publicly voiced his support for same-sex civil unions for the first time as Pontiff.

For centuries, the Catholic Church has held strong anti-homosexuality stances.

In a new documentary, the Holy Father said, “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family.”

While he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis advocated for civil unions.

A Rapid City couple who has been married for five months says, while this is a step in the right direction, there is still more that needs to be done for equality.

“My initial reaction was a little shocked, very, kind of pleased,” said Forrest Wilson. “And honestly, the more I think about it, the more it is kind of that right step in the right direction, but I think it’s a little late kind of catching up to the game.”

The Wilsons stressed the importance of the legal significance of civil unions, which, in part, affords couples the right to visit each other in the hospital, inherit things and execute wills, and have jurisdiction over each others' funerals.

“I think the Pope’s heart is in the right place, but it’s really a question of whether or not he can bring along the clergy and the laity,” said Levi Wilson.

The Diocese of Rapid City released a statement on their website that says, in part, “... It was reported that Pope Francis personally endorsed civil unions for same-sex attracted persons. According to the initial media report, these comments were offered in a Spanish-language documentary film. At this time we do not know the accuracy of the translation or the context of the Holy Father’s words. As with past media reporting on informal remarks by the Holy Father, further communications may be forthcoming from the Holy See or the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The bishops of South Dakota will provide counsel or teaching as needed at such time that complete information is available.”

