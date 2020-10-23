Advertisement

Health Watch: Stretching

Health Watch with Carol White
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 22, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “So we will start with one here, you have a bend in your knee and this will get your inner thigh and how often do we work our inner thigh? Make sure your toe is up, you are square and forward. The hamstring is very important, we walk every day and we use that muscle every day, some back problems can be caused by your hamstring. Use this leg for your anchor so make sure you have some bend and you don’t lock it. Your back, how often are we sitting anymore? Maybe you aren’t getting the exercise you are doing anymore. Let’s do some stretching, find something and stick your glutes back towards the wall and have a slight bend, if you feel comfortable drop your neck. My clients do this every day before working out, it is actually a must. Do a calf stretch lean up against something and push your calves back towards the floor. To close do some stretches and take some deep breathes, and let me know how these worked out for you. I’m Carol White owner of Carol white’s personal fitness studio.”

