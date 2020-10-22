Advertisement

Weekend Winter Storm Watch

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for this weekend for much of western South Dakota, parts of NE Wyoming, and SE Montana from Saturday Morning through Sunday Morning. A second round of snow will begin falling in the early morning hours Saturday morning for the Northern Plains and SE Montana, and will continue to move toward the SE during the day. With winds staying primarily out of the ESE during the morning and afternoon hours Saturday, upslope flow may enhance some snow amounts in the higher elevations of the Hills and here in Rapid City.

As of right now, in the areas where there is a Winter Storm Watch, we can expect between 4-7″ to fall. Depending on the upslope flow and the amount of moisture present, some areas could see amounts greater than 7″. This WILL NOT be a storm that will hold you hostage indoors for a couple of days, but it WILL bring some impacts to travel.

Cold temperatures will follow Saturdays snow with high’s only in the teens Sunday. Overnight Sunday, temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits, and “feels-like” temperatures could fall below zero. Dress properly with layers, gloves or mittens, a hat and a scarf. Temperatures are expected to warm up near average by the middle and end of next week.

Plan accordingly: Snow will begin early Saturday morning for the Northern Plains, but the heavier amounts move into the Rapid City area by the later afternoon and evening hours.

Avoid driving at night: With gusty winds, white out conditions could happen quickly and reduce visibilities on the road.

Stay safe: Shovel snow throughout the day rather than at one time to mitigate injury. Push rather than lift.

Stay alert: Download the Skyview forecast mobile app for the latest weather updates this weekend.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Winter Storm Watch

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

One Round of Snow Today, another on Saturday!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Two rounds of snow - one tonight, one Saturday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Several inches of snow are possible with both storms.

Forecast

Active Weather Continues; More Snow Thursday and Over the Weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Snow is coming

Latest News

Forecast

More snow and near record breaking cold over the weekend

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:44 PM MDT

Forecast

Old Man Winter Coming Back for a Lengthy Visit!

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:58 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Some Clearing Today; More Rain and Snow Tonight

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:36 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Rain/snow showers tonight, not as cold Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 40s for many.

Forecast

Not as cold Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM MDT

Forecast

Cold Weather Continues - More Snow Later in the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:11 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast