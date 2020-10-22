Weekend Winter Storm Watch

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for this weekend for much of western South Dakota, parts of NE Wyoming, and SE Montana from Saturday Morning through Sunday Morning. A second round of snow will begin falling in the early morning hours Saturday morning for the Northern Plains and SE Montana, and will continue to move toward the SE during the day. With winds staying primarily out of the ESE during the morning and afternoon hours Saturday, upslope flow may enhance some snow amounts in the higher elevations of the Hills and here in Rapid City.

As of right now, in the areas where there is a Winter Storm Watch, we can expect between 4-7″ to fall. Depending on the upslope flow and the amount of moisture present, some areas could see amounts greater than 7″. This WILL NOT be a storm that will hold you hostage indoors for a couple of days, but it WILL bring some impacts to travel.

Cold temperatures will follow Saturdays snow with high’s only in the teens Sunday. Overnight Sunday, temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits, and “feels-like” temperatures could fall below zero. Dress properly with layers, gloves or mittens, a hat and a scarf. Temperatures are expected to warm up near average by the middle and end of next week.

Plan accordingly: Snow will begin early Saturday morning for the Northern Plains, but the heavier amounts move into the Rapid City area by the later afternoon and evening hours.

Avoid driving at night: With gusty winds, white out conditions could happen quickly and reduce visibilities on the road.

Stay safe: Shovel snow throughout the day rather than at one time to mitigate injury. Push rather than lift.

Stay alert: Download the Skyview forecast mobile app for the latest weather updates this weekend.

