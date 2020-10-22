Advertisement

Deadwood gaming numbers surge in September

Deadwood’s betting activity climbed in September, according to the Deadwood Gaming Association.
Deadwood’s betting activity climbed in September, according to the Deadwood Gaming Association.(Anderley Penwell)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. - Deadwood’s betting activity climbed in September, according to the Deadwood Gaming Association. But it still has ground to make up.

Slots for the month were up almost 19% compared to last year, resulting in $11.7 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry. Of that, 9%, or $1.1 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.

Bets at table games rose by nearly 11%. Slot machines were up more than 19% compared to September 2019.

Revenue didn’t exceed 2019′s numbers though as September reported a 6.7% decrease.

Full numbers are here.

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Time, eligibility extended for COVID-19 grants in South Dakota

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Business owners and healthcare providers in South Dakota who lost revenue due to COVID-19 have more time to apply for federal grants with broadened eligibility.

News

Tribes make new move to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Native American tribes opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline once again have asked a federal judge to stop the flow of oil while the legal battle over the line’s future plays out.

News

Oct. 24 is Drug Take Back Day

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Drug Take Back Day

News

SDSU poll finds majority of South Dakotans support a mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University found a majority of South Dakotans support the idea of a mask mandate, while a slim majority of residents disapprove of the handling of the coronavirus pandemic on a state and federal level.

Latest News

News

Officials identify Rapid City woman killed in crash near Rowena

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Highway Patrol says Dimit was driving an SUV on South Dakota Highway 42 just east of Rowena when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

News

Noem announces $10 million for South Dakotans facing housing issues due to pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota is awarding $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help those facing housing issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Oglala Sioux Tribe approves Pine Ridge lockdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
In a 15-4-2 vote, tribal leadership moved forward with plans to lock down the Pine Ridge Reservation for seven days in response to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

News

14 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota, matching one-day high

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The disease is responsible for 347 total deaths in South Dakota, including 124 in October, with over a week left to go in the month.

News

Continued unemployment claims drop in South Dakota

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The number of people filing continued unemployment claims dropped in South Dakota’s latest jobs report, while the number of first-time claims remained relatively flat.

News

South Dakota State Legislators debate session with COVID

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislative session might look a little different this year because of COVID-19.