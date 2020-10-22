Deadwood gaming numbers surge in September

DEADWOOD, S.D. - Deadwood’s betting activity climbed in September, according to the Deadwood Gaming Association. But it still has ground to make up.

Slots for the month were up almost 19% compared to last year, resulting in $11.7 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry. Of that, 9%, or $1.1 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.

Bets at table games rose by nearly 11%. Slot machines were up more than 19% compared to September 2019.

Revenue didn’t exceed 2019′s numbers though as September reported a 6.7% decrease.

Full numbers are here.

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.