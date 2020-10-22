Advertisement

Continued unemployment claims drop in South Dakota

(WVLT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of people filing continued unemployment claims dropped in South Dakota’s latest jobs report, while the number of first-time claims remained relatively flat.

The state received 4,146 continued claims for the week ending in Oct. 10, down 1,323 from the previous week, according to the Department of Labor. Continued claims indicate the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Meantime, the state received a total of 414 initial weekly unemployment benefit claims for the week ending in Oct. 17. This is a decrease of 29 from the previous week. This number remains slightly above the pre-pandemic average of 200-300 per week, though it is much lower than the several thousand per week the state received during the early months of the pandemic.

Officials say a total of $746,000 was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $444,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $363,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $139,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $119.2 million on Oct. 18.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota State Legislators debate session with COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislative session might look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

News

‘Among Us’ costumes trend this holiday, Spirit of Halloween says

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
People are getting ready for Halloween and heading to the store to pick out their costume.

News

Safety tips when driving in the snow

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Here are important safety tips to remember when driving in the snow.

News

Black Hills ski resort prepares for 2020-21 season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The season is set to begin around the first weekend of December, with new guidelines to keep those hitting the “powder” healthy.

Latest News

News

SD DOH finalizing plans for at-home saliva testing for COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
As cases continue to surge across the Midwest and in South Dakota, state health officials say they are working to finalize a new way of testing.

News

Gov. Noem reports cash flow from national profile

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Noem has cashed in on her nationwide appearances, with her gubernatorial campaign committee raising more than $850,000 between May 17 and Oct. 14.

News

Details of alleged animal neglect revealed in Lawrence County Sherriff report

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Blake
Lawrence County Police release details of how Thomas Mraz, abused and neglected 35 dogs in his Whitewood residence.

News

South Dakotans Googled mouse costumes the most this year

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The Halloween costume most-Googled by South Dakotans this year is a mouse, according to All Home Connections

News

582 more cases, 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in state

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 582 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 35,044.

News

Governor Noem campaign launches COVID-themed merchandise

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:30 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The shirts come as cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota continue to rise, and at the start of hunting season.