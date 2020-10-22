Active Weather Continues; More Snow Thursday and Over the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Sheridan County until 6:00pm MDT Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northern Campbell County, Crook County, Hills of Weston County, Carter County, Lawrence County, Butte County, Harding County, Perkins County, Northern Meade County, and Ziebach County until 6:00pm MDT Thursday.

We are expecting a couple more rounds of snow this week and over the weekend. The first round is beginning to bring some snowfall over the northern plains in South Dakota, and some wintry mix into parts of NE Wyoming and Western South Dakota. Slick roads and icy sidewalks this evening and Thursday morning, so use caution for any activities outside tomorrow morning and for the commute. Temperatures will drop throughout the day tomorrow, with a high of 32 degrees here in Rapid City. Some areas near Sheridan could see 4-6″ of snow, and some spots could see upwards of 8-10″ in the higher elevations.

The next system starts knocking on our door Friday evening. Still a bit uncertain about the timing, but snow could begin falling as early as 4am Saturday for those in the Northern Plains and in SE Montana. We are starting to see a consistent shift North in the track of the storm, which would drop more significant amounts of snow in the Northern Plains. As the storm begins to move ESE throughout the day, snow will begin to move in here in Rapid City into the afternoon. Still uncertain about exact accumulations, but 1-3″ is certainly possible here in Rapid City. Some locations in the Northern Plains could see an additional 3-6″ after this Thursdays storm.

We will keep you updated with any more information or tweaks to the forecast. I’m definitely getting a taste of that challenging/interesting weather of the Black Hills!

