14 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota, matching one-day high

The disease is responsible for 347 total deaths in South Dakota, including 124 in October, with over a week left to go in the month.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The coronavirus claimed the lives of 14 more South Dakotans Thursday, matching the state’s one-day high in COVID-19 deaths.

The additional deaths tie a single-day record set on Oct. 8. Two victims were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, and 11 were over the age of 80.

Health officials also reported 973 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total known cases in South Dakota to 36,017. Of those cases, 26,397 have recovered.

Active cases reached a new high Thursday, increasing by 585 to 9,273.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the coronavirus rose by 23 to 355. According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 13% of the state’s hospital beds and 22% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 35% of hospital beds and 36% of ICU beds are still available.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 54 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, nine patients are in ICU beds and four are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, three COVID-19 patients is occupying beds and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has two patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

Pine Ridge IHS hospital has 17 patients with COVID-19 occupying beds. Monument Health in The Custer Hospital one COVID-19 patient occupying a bed Wednesday. Lead-Deadwood hospitals reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Monday.

County rundown for Thursday:

In Pennington County, 902 of 3,600 people (+86) are contagious or 25% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.2%.

For people in Meade County, 179 of 823 people (+21) are contagious or 21.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.6%.

In Lawrence County, 209 of 717 people (+35) are contagious or 29.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 305 of 641 (+57) people are contagious or 51.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.4%.

In Custer County, 74 of 283 people (+5) are contagious or 26.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.7%.

In Butte County, 96 of 235 (+12) people are contagious or 41.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.8%.

For people in Fall River County, 52 of 176 (+5) people are contagious or 29.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.2%.

In Jackson County, 45 of 95 people (+6) are contagious or 47.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.2%.

For people in Haakon County, 30 of 64 (+3) people are contagious or 46.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.2%.

In Bennett County, 45 of 138 (+7) people are contagious or 32.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13%.

For people in Ziebach County, 19 of 81 (+1) people are contagious or 23.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.6%.

