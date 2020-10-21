South Dakotans Googled mouse costumes the most this year
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN)- Halloween looks different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however that hasn’t stopped American’s from Googling costume ideas.
All Home Connections came up with this year’s list of America’s Most-Searched Halloween Costumes by state.
The Halloween costume most-Googled by South Dakotans this year is a mouse.
America’s most-searched Halloween costume for 2020 is Spiderman.
Alaska, District of Columbia, Kansas and Wisconsin also search mice costumes the most.
