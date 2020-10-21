Advertisement

South Dakotans Googled mouse costumes the most this year

The Halloween costume most-Googled by South Dakotans this year is a mouse.
The Halloween costume most-Googled by South Dakotans this year is a mouse.(All Home Connections)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN)- Halloween looks different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however that hasn’t stopped American’s from Googling costume ideas.

All Home Connections came up with this year’s list of America’s Most-Searched Halloween Costumes by state.

The Halloween costume most-Googled by South Dakotans this year is a mouse.

America’s most-searched Halloween costume for 2020 is Spiderman.

Alaska, District of Columbia, Kansas and Wisconsin also search mice costumes the most.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

582 more cases, 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 582 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 35,044.

News

Governor Noem campaign launches COVID-themed merchandise

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The shirts come as cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota continue to rise, and at the start of hunting season.

News

Small business owners meet with Rep. Johnson

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Spearfish small business

News

Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Noem campaign had to remove an item from its website Tuesday afternoon, after it became clear them and the vendor did not go through the proper legal channels to use the imagery on the item.

Latest News

News

Vietnam veterans honored by Rep. Dusty Johnson

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Representative Dusty Johnson honors Vietnam vets

News

Rapid City woman arrested after chase in Wyoming

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 19-year old Tinan Sky Trudell of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday morning following a pursuit that started Tuesday morning on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland, Wyoming.

News

BIA-volunteer firefighter dispute threatens Pine Ridge Reservation

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
A streak of structure fires hit the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation between August and October, with regional fire departments being told they can’t fight those fires. The burning question is: why?

News

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department gears up for the winter weather

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many area fire departments are getting ready for the winter weather.

News

Sales are strong at Karl’s in Rapid City

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people are buying appliances during the pandemic.

News

Pennington County installs new air purifiers to fight COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
In September, Pennington County Commissioners approved the purchase of air purifiers, now they are installed and ready to go.