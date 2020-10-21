South Dakotans Googled mouse costumes the most this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN)- Halloween looks different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however that hasn’t stopped American’s from Googling costume ideas.

All Home Connections came up with this year’s list of America’s Most-Searched Halloween Costumes by state.

The Halloween costume most-Googled by South Dakotans this year is a mouse.

America’s most-searched Halloween costume for 2020 is Spiderman.

Alaska, District of Columbia, Kansas and Wisconsin also search mice costumes the most.

