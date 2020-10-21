Advertisement

Small business owners meet with Rep. Johnson

small business
small business(kota kevn)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:24 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) -Representative Dusty Johnson wanted to hear what worked and didn’t work with the CARES act as well as discuss if a second stimulus bill is on the way.

Having a chance to meet face to face with an elected official from the nation’s capital is something that makes South Dakota unique.

‘You have access to your elected representatives that is not always the case in larger states, so being able to sit down with Rep. Johnson is something special,’ Kory Menken, Executive Director Economic Development, says

Spearfish is known for being a college town and now with students back on campus at Black Hills State, the city is hopeful that means extra dollars being spent.

‘The university is a major part of our community, not only the students but as an employer but as a source of workforce, so it was great to see those people back in the community,’ added, Menken

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Noem campaign had to remove an item from its website Tuesday afternoon, after it became clear them and the vendor did not go through the proper legal channels to use the imagery on the item.

News

Vietnam veterans honored by Rep. Dusty Johnson

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Representative Dusty Johnson honors Vietnam vets

News

Rapid City woman arrested after chase in Wyoming

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 19-year old Tinan Sky Trudell of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday morning following a pursuit that started Tuesday morning on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland, Wyoming.

News

BIA-volunteer firefighter dispute threatens Pine Ridge Reservation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
A streak of structure fires hit the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation between August and October, with regional fire departments being told they can’t fight those fires. The burning question is: why?

Latest News

News

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department gears up for the winter weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many area fire departments are getting ready for the winter weather.

News

Sales are strong at Karl’s in Rapid City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people are buying appliances during the pandemic.

News

Pennington County installs new air purifiers to fight COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
In September, Pennington County Commissioners approved the purchase of air purifiers, now they are installed and ready to go.

News

Rapid City sees high tax revenue as summer numbers come in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Due to the pandemic more people are staying at home, but according to Rapid City’s tax records, spending is up over last year.

News

No ACT, SAT required for South Dakota’s 6 public universities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota’s six public universities are emphasizing test-optional academic pathways for prospective students as they apply in the current admissions cycle.

News

Rapid City mayor, activists talked about tiny homes as solution for homeless

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said he met with Nick Tilsen from NDN Collective on October 7, where the two discussed a potential space for the homeless to live during the winter, a space that could become permanent.