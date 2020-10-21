Small business owners meet with Rep. Johnson

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) -Representative Dusty Johnson wanted to hear what worked and didn’t work with the CARES act as well as discuss if a second stimulus bill is on the way.

Having a chance to meet face to face with an elected official from the nation’s capital is something that makes South Dakota unique.

‘You have access to your elected representatives that is not always the case in larger states, so being able to sit down with Rep. Johnson is something special,’ Kory Menken, Executive Director Economic Development, says

Spearfish is known for being a college town and now with students back on campus at Black Hills State, the city is hopeful that means extra dollars being spent.

‘The university is a major part of our community, not only the students but as an employer but as a source of workforce, so it was great to see those people back in the community,’ added, Menken

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.