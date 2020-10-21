Advertisement

Vietnam veterans honored by Rep. Dusty Johnson

Vietnam Vets honored
Vietnam Vets honored(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) -Veterans returning home from the Vietnam War say that they did not always receive the heroes welcome some felt they deserved.

To show appreciation for those who served during the conflict, U.S. House Representative Dusty Johnson met with several Vietnam veterans in Spearfish to hand out challenge coins and lapel pins.

While the welcome home for those who served in the conflict wasn’t what they were hoping for, they do believe it served as a lesson for the nation.

“Coming back from Vietnam, they didn’t like us very much. But I think our country learned because it has never happened again.” Gene Ficek, Vietnam veteran, says

Ficek added he loves the memorial for veterans in Spearfish, as well as seeing the Vietnam memorial in Washington DC.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Small business owners meet with Rep. Johnson

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Spearfish small business

News

Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Noem campaign had to remove an item from its website Tuesday afternoon, after it became clear them and the vendor did not go through the proper legal channels to use the imagery on the item.

News

Rapid City woman arrested after chase in Wyoming

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 19-year old Tinan Sky Trudell of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday morning following a pursuit that started Tuesday morning on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland, Wyoming.

News

BIA-volunteer firefighter dispute threatens Pine Ridge Reservation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
A streak of structure fires hit the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation between August and October, with regional fire departments being told they can’t fight those fires. The burning question is: why?

Latest News

News

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department gears up for the winter weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many area fire departments are getting ready for the winter weather.

News

Sales are strong at Karl’s in Rapid City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people are buying appliances during the pandemic.

News

Pennington County installs new air purifiers to fight COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
In September, Pennington County Commissioners approved the purchase of air purifiers, now they are installed and ready to go.

News

Rapid City sees high tax revenue as summer numbers come in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Due to the pandemic more people are staying at home, but according to Rapid City’s tax records, spending is up over last year.

News

No ACT, SAT required for South Dakota’s 6 public universities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota’s six public universities are emphasizing test-optional academic pathways for prospective students as they apply in the current admissions cycle.

News

Rapid City mayor, activists talked about tiny homes as solution for homeless

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said he met with Nick Tilsen from NDN Collective on October 7, where the two discussed a potential space for the homeless to live during the winter, a space that could become permanent.