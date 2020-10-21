Advertisement

Rapid City woman arrested after chase in Wyoming

Chase
Chase(Gray)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 19-year old Tinan Sky Trudell of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday morning following a pursuit that started on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland, Wyoming. The Patrol says they tried to stop the 2017 Hyundai Veloster that was reported stolen from Pennington County, South Dakota when the driver fled south on I-25 at speeds over 100 miles per hour. They say they tried to stop the car with spike strips and then a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver, with the car leaving the highway before coming to a stop in Laramie County, Wyoming. The Patrol says Trudell was taken into custody without incident and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of the stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speed and other traffic-related offenses.

Latest News

News

Small business owners meet with Rep. Johnson

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Spearfish small business

News

Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Noem campaign had to remove an item from its website Tuesday afternoon, after it became clear them and the vendor did not go through the proper legal channels to use the imagery on the item.

News

Vietnam veterans honored by Rep. Dusty Johnson

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Representative Dusty Johnson honors Vietnam vets

News

BIA-volunteer firefighter dispute threatens Pine Ridge Reservation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
A streak of structure fires hit the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation between August and October, with regional fire departments being told they can’t fight those fires. The burning question is: why?

Latest News

News

Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department gears up for the winter weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many area fire departments are getting ready for the winter weather.

News

Sales are strong at Karl’s in Rapid City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Many people are buying appliances during the pandemic.

News

Pennington County installs new air purifiers to fight COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
In September, Pennington County Commissioners approved the purchase of air purifiers, now they are installed and ready to go.

News

Rapid City sees high tax revenue as summer numbers come in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Due to the pandemic more people are staying at home, but according to Rapid City’s tax records, spending is up over last year.

News

No ACT, SAT required for South Dakota’s 6 public universities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota’s six public universities are emphasizing test-optional academic pathways for prospective students as they apply in the current admissions cycle.

News

Rapid City mayor, activists talked about tiny homes as solution for homeless

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said he met with Nick Tilsen from NDN Collective on October 7, where the two discussed a potential space for the homeless to live during the winter, a space that could become permanent.