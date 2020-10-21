Advertisement

Old Man Winter Coming Back for a Lengthy Visit!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Any light snow this morning will shift off to the east before noon. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the 40s.

A strong arctic cold front arrives tonight and Thursday. This system will bring very cold air, and as a low pressure area moves east along the South and North Dakota Border, widespread snow will break out in northwest South Dakota south to near I-90. There might even be a bit of freezing drizzle before the snow takes shape. This will result in very hazardous driving conditions Thursday for areas along and north of I-90. Snow may accumulate 4″-9″ in northwest South Dakota, 4″-6″ in Sheridan, and 3″-6″ in the northern Black Hills. Gusty winds will create wind chills in the single digits by Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be a dry day, but cold.

Saturday, another strong storm moves in from the west. Widespread heavy snow will be likely with difficult travel once again. Record cold temperatures, both on the low and high ends will be likely this weekend into Monday. One piece of good news - a much warmer weather pattern returns by Halloween weekend!

