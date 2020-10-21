Advertisement

Oglala Sioux Tribe approves Pine Ridge lockdown

The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.(OST)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In a 15-4-2 vote, tribal leadership moved forward with plans to lock down the Pine Ridge Reservation for seven days in response to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown begins at 10 p.m. Oct. 23 and goes till 6 a.m. Oct. 30. Tribal leadership decided this after more than seven hours of discussion Wednesday.

As part of the plan laid out by the OST COVID-19 Response Taskforce, the infectious disease plan has the reservation in Phase 3. Phase 3 activated when the reservation exceeded 200 active COVID-19 cases, and on-reservation healthcare could not “handle the number active COVID-19 cases.”

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard data, Oglala Lakota County had 305 active cases Wednesday and a total of 641 cases. The cumulative positive rate is 10.6%. Pine Ridge IHS hospital has 14 patients with COVID-19 occupying beds, according to the state health officials.

A lockdown, defined by the taskforce, means no one will travel on or off the reservation for seven days. BIA and tribal roads, as well as nonessential businesses, will close. People must work from home, to “the greatest extent possible,” according to the ordinance.

Essential employees and services supporting the Tribe’s critical infrastructure of the tribe are not included in the lockdown. Additionally, tribal leaders outlined plans to provide elders food and ensure mental health care for tribal residents.

During the seven-day lockdown, the tribe will have travel pass applications available. Once completed, the OST COVID-19 Response Taskforce will approve them via email ostcovidpass@gmail.com.

More information can be found on the tribe’s Coronavirus Taskforce Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials identify Rapid City woman killed in crash near Rowena

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Highway Patrol says Dimit was driving an SUV on South Dakota Highway 42 just east of Rowena when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

News

Noem announces $10 million for South Dakotans facing housing issues due to pandemic

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota is awarding $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help those facing housing issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News

14 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota, matching one-day high

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The disease is responsible for 347 total deaths in South Dakota, including 124 in October, with over a week left to go in the month.

News

Continued unemployment claims drop in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The number of people filing continued unemployment claims dropped in South Dakota’s latest jobs report, while the number of first-time claims remained relatively flat.

Latest News

News

South Dakota State Legislators debate session with COVID

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislative session might look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

News

‘Among Us’ costumes trend this holiday, Spirit of Halloween says

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
People are getting ready for Halloween and heading to the store to pick out their costume.

News

Safety tips when driving in the snow

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Here are important safety tips to remember when driving in the snow.

News

Black Hills ski resort prepares for 2020-21 season

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The season is set to begin around the first weekend of December, with new guidelines to keep those hitting the “powder” healthy.

News

SD DOH finalizing plans for at-home saliva testing for COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
As cases continue to surge across the Midwest and in South Dakota, state health officials say they are working to finalize a new way of testing.

News

Gov. Noem reports cash flow from national profile

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Noem has cashed in on her nationwide appearances, with her gubernatorial campaign committee raising more than $850,000 between May 17 and Oct. 14.