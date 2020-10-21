Gearing up for Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Halloween is quickly approaching, and even with the pandemic, people are still looking to get dressed up.

Spirit Halloween did open later this year due to COVID-19, but the manager, Alecia Palmer, says they’re busier than they were last year.

Palmer says the astronaut helmets from the game Among Us have been a big hit, and when they get that costume in, it’s almost immediately swept off the shelves.

Another popular outfit is the kid’s Marshmello costume.

When it comes to classic costumes, characters from films like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas continue to be a hit.

“At a crazy time like this, it’s important for everybody to just try and get back into the routine of their lives. And with us being here and opening, it’s giving everybody the excitement and the hope for a great holiday. And we just want to be able to fulfill their lives and make them smile and laugh and scream of course,” says Palmer.

Spirit Halloween will be open until Nov. 2.

