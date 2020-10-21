582 more cases, 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in state

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Wednesday as active cases current hospitalizations continued to trend upward.

The three additional deaths bring the total known deaths in South Dakota to 333. One victim was in their 60s, another in their 70s, the other was over the age of 80.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported 582 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 35,044. Of those, 8,688 cases are active, an increase of 257 from Tuesday.

Officials say the number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by three to 332. Currently, coronavirus patients occupy 12% of the state’s hospital beds and 22% of ICU beds. The Department of Health’s dashboard reports 36% of hospital beds are still available, while 32% of ICU beds are available.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 50 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, nine patients are in ICU beds and four are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, one COVID-19 patient is occupying a bed and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has two patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

Pine Ridge IHS hospital has 14 patients with COVID-19 occupying beds. Monument Health in The Custer Hospital one COVID-19 patient occupying a bed Wednesday. Lead-Deadwood hospitals reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Monday.

County rundown for Wednesday:

In Pennington County, 856 of 3,516 people (+56) are contagious or 24.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13%.

For people in Meade County, 164 of 802 people (+17) are contagious or 20.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.4%.

In Lawrence County, 179 of 682 people (+18) are contagious or 26.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.5%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 305 of 641 (+37) people are contagious or 47.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.6%.

In Custer County, 78 of 278 people (+2) are contagious or 28.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.6%.

In Butte County, 96 of 235 (+2) people are contagious or 40.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.4%.

For people in Fall River County, 48 of 171 (+4) people are contagious or 28.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.9%.

In Jackson County, 44 of 89 people (+9) are contagious or 49.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.6%.

For people in Haakon County, 27 of 61 (+1) people are contagious or 44.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.7%.

In Bennett County, 45 of 131 (+5) people are contagious or 34.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

For people in Ziebach County, 19 of 80 (+/-0) people are contagious or 23.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.