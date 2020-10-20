Advertisement

Sustainability awarded to Black Hills Farmers Market

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City awarded the Black Hills Farmers Market with a 2020 Sustainability Award Monday.

The award is presented by the Rapid City Sustainability Committee for projects that contribute to the social, environmental and economic stability of the community.

The Market was recognized for its efforts to encourage, coordinate and facilitate a local whole foods industry made up of local producers as well as encouraging fresh food consumption, reduce overall transportation costs, promote local job development, and preservation of community family farms and community sustainability values.

The Market utilizes Double Up Food Bucks which supports the increased purchase of local produce by low-income families with EBT benefits. This program is sponsored 50% by Fair Food Network and 50% by the Market.

Black Hills Farmers Market also coordinates with Western South Dakota Community Action which purchases unsold vegetables at the end of each day and distributes them to low-income seniors across fourteen counties in western South Dakota.

The Market’s new developments at its site on East Omaha Street and providing products during the winter months by moving indoors at Western Dakota Tech were also profiled.

