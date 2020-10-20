State reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of seven more South Dakotans as active cases continued to rise Tuesday.

The seven additional deaths increase total deaths in the state to 330, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. One victim was in their 50s, two were in their 70s, and four were over the age of 80.

State health officials reported 621 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases to 33,466. A total of 25,686 of those cases are now listed as recovered.

Active cases rose by 53 to 8,441, which is a record high in South Dakota. Based on South Dakota’s population estimate of roughly 884,000, nearly one person in one hundred in the state has an active infection.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease also reached a new high Tuesday, increasing by 25 to 329.

Statewide, 39.5% of hospital beds and 33.2% of ICU beds are still available. These numbers are lower in the Black Hills and Sioux Empire regions of the states; officials say 33.8% of beds in the Black Hills area are still open, compared to the Sioux Empire’s 33% of open beds.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 49 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, eight patients are in ICU beds and five are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, five COVID-19 patients are occupying beds and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has two patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

Pine Ridge IHS hospital has 12 patients with COVID-19 occupying beds. Monument Health in The Custer Hospital one COVID-19 patient occupying beds Tuesday. Lead-Deadwood hospitals reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Monday.

County rundown for Tuesday:

In Pennington County, 842 of 3,459 people (+77) are contagious or 24.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.9%.

For people in Meade County, 161 of 795 people (+12) are contagious or 20.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.2%.

In Lawrence County, 171 of 664 people (+11) are contagious or 25.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.3%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 275 of 604 (+30) people are contagious or 45.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.1%.

In Custer County, 81 of 276 people (+9) are contagious or 29.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.6%.

In Butte County, 95 of 225 (+/-0) people are contagious or 42.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.1%.

For people in Fall River County, 47 of 167 (+2) people are contagious or 28.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.9%.

In Jackson County, 35 of 80 people (+6) are contagious or 43.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.7%.

For people in Haakon County, 26 of 60 (+2) people are contagious or 43.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.6%.

In Bennett County, 41 of 126 (+4) people are contagious or 32.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.1%.

For people in Ziebach County, 19 of 80 (+3) people are contagious or 23.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.5%.

